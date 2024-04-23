Fultz House, Sackville Lions receive community infrastructure funding

LOWER SACKVILLE: Two community organizations are getting some funding from the province for much needed repairs.

Fultz House Museum in Lower Sackville and the Sackville Lions are receiving close to $60,000 from the province, MLA Steve Craig announced on a beautiful sunny day.

The announcement, made on behalf of Allan MacMaster, Minister of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage, took place inside the Fultz House Museum in Lower Sackville.

Craig said the funding will help protect the history of the Lower Sackville area, while also supporting a longtime service organization.

Fultz House Museum, which houses more than 200 years of area history, has received funding for roof repairs and other work.

The funding they are getting is just shy of $14,000.

Meanwhile, the Sackville Lions Club, received funding totalling $44,000 for new heat pumps and roof repairs.

The club has served the community for more than 50 years,

Craig said community facilities have a critical role in strengthening our communities and bringing people together.

“These investments will provide the community with much-needed upgrades to infrastructure that is important to them,” he said.

Lion John Campbell, a director. (Dagley Media photo)

Joanne Boudreau, President with the Fultz House Museum, said the community infrastructure investment will allow them to put a historically accurate roof on the building.

“A new roof is needed to protect our archives, artifacts, documents, photos and videos in our collections, which help tell the history and stories of the people and places of Beaver Bank, Kinsac, Lucasville and Sackville,’ she said.

“ By maintaining Fultz House Museum, we can keep it open so the public can visit, learn, and explore our heritage.”

Joanne Boudreau with the Fultz House. (Dagley Media photo)

Sackville Lions Club Director John Campbell said for them the funding will make a big difference in their operations.

“Our building is getting old, and we need these repairs,” said Campbell. “We are installing heat pumps to cut back on oil, and we will shingle the roof.

“Right now, we have pots catching the water.”

Craig said more community infrastructure grants will be announced province-wide in the coming weeks.

The Sackville Lions Cliub. (Dagley Media photo)