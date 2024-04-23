East Hants volunteer firefighters recognized with long-service awards

ENFIELD: Firefighters within the East Hants Fire Service with 310 years of service in total were recognized on Friday night.
The recognition came as part of the Municipality of East Hants Volunteer Awards ceremony.
Firefighters received their long-service awards before the Shining Star volunteer awards were handed out.
The volunteer awards ceremony was held at the Enfield Fire Hall before a packed room.
On top of the awards, a video was released aimed at recruiting new volunteer firefighters to the East Hants Fire Service.
The video and more can be found at: easthantsfireservice.ca
Long service awards were handed out to:
Mac Noble, Elmsdale Fire – 50 years
Keith Rhyno, Maitland Fire, 45 years
Norval Mitchell, Elmsdale Fire, 45 years
Kevin Jodrey, Shubenacadie & District Fire, 40 years
Brian Supple, 35 years
David Barkhouse, 35 years
William McCulloch, 30 years
Kevin Goodman, Elmsdale fire, 30 years
