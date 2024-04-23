Youths charged in Lower Sackville assault with a weapon

LOWER SACKVILLE: Two youths from Halifax have been charged after an assault that occurred at a Lower Sackville park on April 22.

RCMP spokesman Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay, with N.S. RCMP, said at approximately noon, RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment and EHS responded to an incident involving a weapon at a park on Metropolitan Ave.

RCMP officers learned that a youth was approached, by two male youths, threatened with a knife and then assaulted with a sensory irritant.

Cpl. Tremblay said information and evidence quickly gathered from witnesses at the scene led RCMP officers to a nearby transit bus shelter, on Glendale Dr. near Metropolitan Ave..

“Officers located and safely arrested the two youths involved in the assault,” he said. “During a search, officers located and seized a knife and a canister of sensory irritant.

The male youth victim suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene by EHS.

Leslie Thomas Junior High School, located nearby, was momentarily placed on hold and secure as a precaution.

Both youths, from Halifax, have been charged with:

Assault with a Weapon

Uttering Threats

Possession for a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

One of the two youths was additionally charged with Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited Device.

Both youths were held in custody and were scheduled to appear in Halifax Youth Justice Court on April 23.

File #: 24-52926