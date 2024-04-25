New playground in Carroll’s Corner opens to much excitement

CARROLL’S CORNER: Jim Reid has the same big smile on looking out over the playground at the Carroll’s Corner Community Centre that he did when the dream became a reality in January 2023.

And for good reason.

As one stood still in the soccer field on April 18, all one could hear was the giggling and laughter of the many children who were at the grand opening of the new playground at the CCCC.

The event started with a smudging and the 150 or so in attendance learning a lit bit about the Indigenous tradition, before they were free to check out the new climbing tower; outdoor kitchen; and two-way swing set with a bigger swing that allows multiple children to get on.

“I couldn’t be happier with the turnout here today,” said Reid, standing next to Deputy Mayor Cathy Deagle Gammon. “All of the features are accessible and it’s getting used every day.

“It’s really turned out to be exactly what we were looking for.”

The big log was fun for these two girls. (Healey photo)

Beavers and cubs from the local area were having a weekend sleepover at the CCCC so they were among those checking out all the newness the playground offers.

Station 40 Dutch Settlement firefighters were there with a pair of raffle draws; informative information for residents; and a couple of events the kids could try their hand at, one being the very popular spray a makeshift house with water to extinguish the fire.

The other activity was where kids could try flinging some water hose and then roll it back up.

Reid said it took a lot of hard work by the volunteers to bring the dream to fruition.

“This started many years ago when we decided our old playground wasn’t cutting it anymore and we needed an upgrade,” said Reid. “It took us that many years to pull it off.”

(Healey photo)

A Station 40 firefighter helps a young girl spray the hose. (Healey photo)

The facepainting line was busy keeping the facepainters busy. (Healey photo)

The project received $150,000 from ACOA, which was announced previously by Minister Sean Fraser; HRM and Deputy Mayor Cathy Deagle Gammon in separate funding to the total of $60,000, and local industry funded $30,000.

An announcement of the funding support was held on Jan. 11, 2023, at the Carroll’s corner Community Centre.

The new playground has a new 3-bay swing set with belt swings and one where multiple people can get on and be pushed; outdoor kitchen; and a climbing tower.

It is already being used by local families and those from outside the community, as well as has been an attraction for those booking the hall for children’s birthday party’s.

Reid said they wanted to make sure everyone could enjoy it.

“We wanted to ensure anyone, no matter their accessibility capability, they could come in here and enjoy its features,” he said.

“I think that’s important that we have the capability for everybody to attend these outdoor features and come together as a community to support all children.”

Are you having up, this little one was asked. Her thumbs up gives her answer. (Healey photo)

One of the activities by the outdoor kitchen. (Healey photo)

The new playground is so much fun. Just ask this little girl. (Healey photo)

Deagle Gammon, who was accompanied by Elizabeth Booth a Windsor Junction area volunteer, said the crowd turnout was fantastic.

“When I was first elected, the CCCC board was talking about an outdoor adventure playground,” she said.

“The partnership that Jim brought forward was how to capitalize on what HRM was able to do and the application they made to ACOA for funding.

“To see what they were able to do and go from the idea in that meeting we had to this four years later is incredible. Credit to the community group that has done all this work, and Jim has been the lead since the start.”

These girls were participating in the scavenger hunt. (Healey photo)

The grand opening was held during national volunteer week, and Deagle Gammon commented on what having the playground become a reality thanks to volunteers shows they can do.

“It’s been a long project, and it’s really the significant time that volunteers put into projects like this that says everything,” she said.

Reid said there’s more to come from the volunteer group to make the CCCC even better for the community.

MLA Larry Harrison also stopped by at the grand opening.

Outdoor kitchen getting some use. (Healey photo)