MOUNT UNIACKE: Atlas Structural Systems is building its new manufacturing facility in East Hants.

This large-scale commercial investment project will create 60 new jobs in the Mount Uniacke region of the municipality.

Atlas Structural Systems, a leading manufacturer of roof, wall and floor systems, is expanding to help meet housing demand.

This new manufacturing plant will add capacity to the Nova Scotia market and help to build housing solutions for Atlantic Canadian communities.

East Hants’ Economic and Business Development team has been working with Atlas Structural Systems, as part of East Hants’ business attraction service, to help them explore, evaluate, and select a location for their new facility in East Hants.

The Uniacke Business Park was selected for its prime location and transportation access along Highway 101 and its proximity to the Halifax market. The project represents a significant investment in productivity and automation in the construction and manufacturing sectors for Nova Scotia.

The 90,000-square-foot facility being constructed on Alicia Scott Avenue in the Uniacke Business Park has been under construction since January.

It is scheduled for completion in the spring of 2025.