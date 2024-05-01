VIDEO/PHOTOS: Crowd turns out for LHS Prom Touch A Truck fundraiser

FALL RIVER: Trucks and vehicles of various kinds were on display with people–mostly kids–encouraged to get in them and give a honk.
The Touch A Truck fundraiser for Lockview High Prom had sunny skies and a huge crowd for turnout to the event, which also had a BBQ and activities inside the school.
Donation jars were setup around the event in support of LHS Prom.
Students who are graduating and part of the prom committee helped out a lot on the day.
Miller the Dragon also made an appearance.
It was fun for all, as seen in our video story.
Video sponsor: Fall River Dairy Queen
Video shot/edited by: Matt Dagley
VIDEO:
