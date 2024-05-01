VIDEO/PHOTOS: Crowd turns out for LHS Prom Touch A Truck fundraiser

By
Pat Healey
-
It was a great turnout at Touch A Truck at LHS. (Dagley Media photo)

FALL RIVER: Trucks and vehicles of various kinds were on display with people–mostly kids–encouraged to get in them and give a honk.

The Touch A Truck fundraiser for Lockview High Prom had sunny skies and a huge crowd for turnout to the event, which also had a BBQ and activities inside the school.

Donation jars were setup around the event in support of LHS Prom.

Students who are graduating and part of the prom committee helped out a lot on the day.

Miller the Dragon also made an appearance.

It was fun for all, as seen in our video story.

Video sponsor: Fall River Dairy Queen

Video shot/edited by: Matt Dagley

VIDEO:

This young toddler wanted nothing to do with being interviewed by Pat. (Dagley Media photo)

Pat Healey does the sign off for the video story in this hot rod from Wayne’s in Waverley. (Dagley Media photo)
Hot dog closeup. (Dagley Media photo)
A doggie and its human get their photo taken. (Dagley Media photo)
Barracuda was one of the trucks at the event. (Dagley Media photo)

The Lirette brothers are interviewed. (Dagley Media photo)
Donations were accepted towards Lockview Prom. 9Dagley Media photo)
LHS VP Erin Schaus interviewed by Pat. (Dagley Media photo)

