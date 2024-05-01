FALL RIVER: Families of students who attend Lockview High received a notice home on Wednesday of a reported bomb threat made towards the school.

The threat turned out to be unfounded, but taking precaution administration evacuated the school. Police had been immediately called.

It’s one of numerous threats made this past week towards schools in the Halifax and Sackville area.s

A separate threat was made to Sackville Heights Junior High as well on Wednesday. A SIMILar letter to that what LHS families received was sent home to those families.

In the letter home to Lockview families, Walter Moyse a VP said:

“This afternoon, we were made aware of a bomb threat written on a desk at Lockview. We immediately called police,” said Moyse. “Out of an abundance of caution, we evacuated the school following our typical fire drill protocol while the risk assessment took place.”

Moyse said that once the assessment was complete , the threat was deemed unfounded.

“Our dismissal routines continued as usual,” he said.

The threat was discovered about half an hour before school was to dismiss.

Moyse continued, saying the safety of students was top priority.

“I want to assure you that the safety of students and staff remains our highest priority and all potential threats are taken seriously and assessed and investigated in partnership with police,” he said.

“In recent weeks, many unfounded bomb threats have been made in HRCE schools, causing unnecessary stress and disruption to learning.

“As a reminder, in addition to any police consequences, those who endanger the well-being of others, damage property or significantly disrupt the learning environment will receive immediate and appropriate consequences for their actions, as per the Provincial School Code of Conduct Policy.”



