Author read and bookshop set for Milford this weekend

MILFORD: The second annual author read, and bookshop is set for this weekend in Milford.

The event is being organized by the East Hants Writer’s Group. It will be held May 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and May 5 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It is taking place at the Milford Recreation hall at 2288 Hwy 2 in Milford.

Residents are encouraged to come on out to support local authors, buy their books, listen to them read and more.

Books for children will be read each day from 10 a.m. to noon, with other genres next up to take the stage.

Other genres of books to be read include mystery, fantasy, and history.

Everyone is invited to partake in the Open Mic Poetry Night.

Admission is free.

For more info: www.easthantswriters.wordpress.com