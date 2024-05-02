DARTMOUTH: Halifax Regional Police has charged a man in relation to an assault that occurred in Dartmouth earlier this week.

On April 30, at approximately 9:20 a.m., Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of a man in the area of Gaston Road threatening people known to him. The man fled the area on foot before police arrived.

Police searched the area and were not able to locate the suspect.

HRP officers determined that the suspect was a man in his late 40s, and an emergency alert was issued at approximately 10:20 a.m. out of an abundance of caution as it was believed that the suspect had a firearm and was in a populated area.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Last night (May 1) David John Campbell, 49, was arrested without incident.

He turned himself into police in Dartmouth.

Campbell is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court May 2 to face charges of:

· Assault

· Uttering threats to cause bodily harm or death

· Failing to comply with conditions of a probation order