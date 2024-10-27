TRURO: A construction company based in the Truro area is doing its part to help bring awareness to Breast Cancer through what they call an exciting initiative.

Throughout the month of October, the team at Envelpro Construction has been proudly wearing pink hoodies to show our support for breast cancer awareness, said Nathan Burton.

“In addition to raising awareness, we are also making a donation to Team SOS, a Dragon Boat team comprised of breast cancer survivors and their supporters,” said Burton.

The company made a $1,000 donation to Team SOS Dragon Boat team.

The group paddles on Shortts Lake in Brookfield, fostering fun, fellowship, and fitness while empowering survivors.

Burton and the team at Envelpro made the donation during a short ceremony on Oct. 23 at Edward Street in Truro, where they joined Team SOS to celebrate their commitment to this cause.

“We believe this effort not only highlights the importance of breast cancer awareness but also showcases the resilience of those affected by the disease,” said Burton.”