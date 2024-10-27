HALIFAX/MILFORD: Nova Scotia is putting more than $100 into groups that promote and support healthy food initiatives and food literacy, it was announced on Friday Oct. 25.

The funding of $101,00 goes to community organizations across the province for existing food programs or new food projects through the Community Food Access and Literacy Fund.



“It’s important for people to have access to healthy food in their community, and the tools and skills they need to prepare nutritious meals”, said Brendan Maguire, Minister of Community Services, on behalf of Timothy Halman, Minister of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage.

“Government’s investment in community programs will help improve food access, promote sustainable practices and provide education to empower communities.”

Locally, groups receiving funding included:

– Eastern Shore & Musquodoboit Valley Literacy Network – $4,900 to support the Community Table program

– Building Futures Employment Society, Lower Sackville – $2,500 to create a community garden in Lower Sackville

– Erica’s Place Support Services Society, Beaver Bank – $2,500 to support the community garden project at Acadia Park that promotes therapeutic garden practices.

– East Hants Youth Links Youth Development Society – $600 to support cooking classes for teens.

Akoma Family Centre in Dartmouth, committed to supporting families and children, received $5,000 to support its cultural awareness education and cooking classes.



Le Club Kinsmen de Cheticamp, dedicated to community service and charitable activities, received $5,000 to teach basic cooking and economical meal planning classes.



Lunenburg’s Food Forest Society, aimed at enhancing local food security, received $5,000 to install a 929-square-metre (10,000-square-foot) food forest in partnership with community schools.



Other organizations receiving provincial grants:

– Glooscap First Nation – $5,000 to provide fresh and perishable food to the community food pantry

– Riverdale Community Services Society, Port Hawkesbury – $5,000 to create a community garden

– Scotsburn Recreation Club, Scotsburn, Pictou County – $5,000 to support the community food forest’s fifth growing season

– Take Action Society, Dartmouth – $5,000 to relaunch the Dartmouth North community garden

– The Old School Community Gathering Place Co-Operative Limited, Musquodoboit Harbour – $5,000 to add five new beds and purchase additional tools for the community garden

– The Word Hub, River Denys, Inverness County – $5,000 to purchase and install a greenhouse

– Ulnooweg Education Centre, Halifax – $5,000 to teach community members how to harvest and preserve food

– Dartmouth Learning Network Society – $3,000 to support the Easy Prep program

– Annapolis Valley Frugal Moms Society – $2,500 to teach classes in growing, utilizing and preserving food

– Beacon United Church, Yarmouth – $2,500 to purchase materials for the community garden and food literacy handouts

– Canadian Association for Community Living – Clare Branch – $2,500 to expand the community garden and support dietician-hosted nutrition sessions

– Cumberland Adult Network for Upgrading Association – $2,500 to support the CANU Grow gardening program and hands-on learning in the garden/classroom

– Guysborough County Adult Learning Association – $2,500 to support the Food for Thought food literacy workshop series

– It Takes a Village Community Outreach and Advocacy Society, Dartmouth – $2,500 to support the Feed the Future program and youth mentorship

– Maggie’s Place – A Resource Centre for Families Association, Amherst – $2,500 to support multiple initiatives including a seed/transplant program, kids in the kitchen program, family cooking program, and snacks and recipes for summer playgroups

– North Shore Community Connection Society, Waughs River, Colchester County – $2,500 to support food production, preservation and preparation workshops

– Pictou County Continuous Learning Association – $2,500 to support the student breakfast program and community garden

– Rankin School of the Narrows, Victoria County – $2,500 to support the greenhouse project that provides transplants for community members

– Weymouth Waterfront Development Committee – $2,500 to purchase materials to mitigate insect damage at the Weymouth Station community garden

– Halifax Regional Centre for Education – $2,400 to support the community garden at Five Bridges Junior High School

– Port Hawkesbury Literacy Council – $2,300 to teach low-income learners how to shop for and prepare meals on a budget



Beechville Walkers Association – $2,300 to create a community garden

– Dartmouth Adult Service Centre Association – $1,900 to support food nutrition, meal planning and preparation programs

– East Pubnico Improvements Committee – $1,100 to replace the community garden fence

These community grants are part of a series of announcements taking place across the province.

“The Cheticamp Kinsmen Club has been supporting our community since 1977, and they are focused on the community’s greatest needs.

“When COVID happened, many seniors and families were scared to leave their homes, so we quickly stepped up to organize the cooking of meals and delivering them to those in need through a Meals on Wheels program where we now provide meals three times a week for up to 65 families.

“Given the high price of groceries and the much-appreciated assistance from the Community Food Access and Literacy Fund, we also embarked on a Feed the Less Fortunate initiative in our community. Every month this year we have delivered between 360 to 420 bags of groceries to 60 families.

“This funding has allowed us to help families and individuals who have felt the isolation and food security challenges that have taken their toll. Aside from helping people to help themselves, this funding has helped bring our community together.”

— Chester Muise, Program Manager, Community Meals on Wheels program and Feed the Less Fortunate, Cheticamp

“At the Akoma Family Centre, we support children in care and their families.

“Food is at the heart of the care we provide. Connecting children and families to their culture and heritage through food is important to us. This funding has allowed us to host cooking lessons, so kids and their families learn to cook for themselves.

“Learning to feed yourself and your family gives kids important skills and confidence, and the chance to learn about cultures other than your own.”

— Joanna Pugh, Executive Director, Akoma Family Centre



Quick Facts

– funding was based on applications to programs under the Department of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage

– total funding is $101,000