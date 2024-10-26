WOLFVILLE: Music Nova Scotia is pleased to announce the following additional conference sessions that have been added to the Nova Scotia Music Week 2024 schedule:

Thursday, November 7:

3:30pm, Orchard Hall: Young Music Professionals Mixer

Mixer 7:30pm, The Church Brewing Co.: Cape Breton Music Industry Collective (CBMIC) Mixer

Friday, November 8:

12:00pm, Blomidon Room: Better Backstages : Improving Accessibility for Artists in Performance Spaces

: Improving Accessibility for Artists in Performance Spaces 1:00pm, Blomidon Room: Tips and Tools for Navigating Mental Health in the Music Industry

1:00pm, Salon A/B/C: AMA with ACTRA-RACS

1:30pm, Orchard Hall: Green Touring with Music Declares Emergency

1:50pm, Salon A/B/C: SOCAN 101

101 2:30pm, Salon A/B/C: ACTRA-RACS and SOCAN 1:1 Speed Meetings (Pre-Registration Required)

and 1:1 Speed Meetings (Pre-Registration Required) SOCAN Pre-Registration: https://podio.com/webforms/29931263/2490255 ACTRA-RACS Pre-Registration: https://podio.com/webforms/29931274/2490256 5:00pm, The Axe Bar: An industry mixer and trivia session hosted by la Fédération acadienne culturelle de la Nouvelle-Écosse (FéCANE)

6:00pm, Orchard Hall: Nova Scotia Music Week Welcome Reception

Saturday, November 9:

1:30pm, Blomidon Room: Answering The Brief : Music Supervisors & Publishers

: Music Supervisors & Publishers 2:30pm, Blomidon Room: Navigating the CBC

4:30pm, Orchard Hall: Women In Music Canada Mixer

See the full conference schedule for session details at nsmw.ca/schedule/conference! Conference programming is open to all artist and delegate passholders to attend.

Delegate Passes are on sale now: grab yours at nsmw.ca/tickets.

Music Nova Scotia is additionally offering a special 30% member discount for NSMW 2024 Delegate Passes.

Please log into the Member Benefit Portal to get the code.

Delegate Passes gain access to all NSMW showcases (subject to capacity), conference sessions, mixers, and special events hosted by NSMW.

Music Nova Scotia would like to extend a huge thank you to NSMW’s Premier and Presenting Partners for helping make this year’s event possible:

FACTOR, the Government of Canada, and Canada’s Private Radio Broadcasters, the Province of Nova Scotia, the Town of Wolfville, Acadia University, Labatt, Support4Culture, Dairy Farmers of Canada, and Wine Growers Nova Scotia.