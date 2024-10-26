Beaver Bank’s Mercer named AUS men’s soccer Most Valuable Player

BEAVER BANK: Fourth-year forward Colby Mercer, fromt he Saint Mary’s Huskies, has been named the men’s Atlantic Universtyi Sport (AUS) soccer MVP.

The Beaver Bank product was announced along side the major hardware and all star winners by the AUS on Oct. 23 as the AUS men’s soccer championship prepared to take place.

The winners were selected by the conference’s 10 head coaches following regular season play.

Dalhousie striker Mohammed Tolba has earned 2024 AUS Men’s Soccer Rookie of the Year honours.

This year’s recipient of the AUS Student-Athlete Community Service Awards is UNB’s Harrison McGinn.

And for the second time, Memorial University head coach Jake Stanford has been named the AUS Men’s Soccer Coach of the Year.



Mercer finished second in the AUS in points (10) and tied for second in goals scored (8) while suiting up in all 12 Huskies games this season.

His team finished the regular season with a 7-5 record – good enough for third place in the AUS standings and a berth in the AUS Championship quarterfinals.

Mercer becomes the first Huskies player to win the league’s MVP award since Derek Gaudet did so back in the 2012 season.

Along with being named MVP, Mercer also earned an AUS First Team All-Star nod.

He earned Second Team honours last season.

Mercer will now represent the Atlantic conference as the league’s nominee for the Joe Johnson Memorial Trophy as the U SPORTS Player of the Year.

Atlantic conference nominees have taken home the honour in 2017, 2014, 2005, 2003, 2001, 1998 and 1996, with former STFX standout Dan Hayfield winning it most recently in 2017.