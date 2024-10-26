Harnish, Hannaford, Lancaster named

to AUS women’s soccer all star teams

ANTIGONISH: The Memorial Sea-Hawks’ Claire Langille has been selected as the 2024 recipient of the AUS Student-Athlete Community Service award.

This marks the third consecutive season a player from the Sea-Hawks has won this award.

A fourth-year Science student from Windsor Junction, Langille led the AUS in assists this season, recording nine in 12 games played.

As a player, her resume has been impressive.

She is a three-time AUS All-Star (2021, 2022, 2023) and was named to the 2021 U SPORTS All-Rookie Team.

Off the pitch, Langille has been even more remarkable.

The four-time Academic All-Canadian recorded a perfect 4.0 GPA throughout her undergraduate degree in Biochemistry, but still found time to take care of her community.

She currently volunteers at the Canadian Courage Project acting as the communications coordinator for the non-profit that support youth facing homelessness, as well as at the Canadian Red Cross delivering meals weekly to participants of the Meals on Wheels program.

She also gives her time as a coordinator to Science Rendezvous – an event aimed at education children about possible careers in science, technology, education and mathematics (STEM), and as a coach with the Paradise Soccer Club U17 team.

The list does not end there, as Langille has also given graciously of her time to: Special Olympics, the Memorial University Athletic Department and the Memorial University Biochemistry Society, NS Health COVID-19 Rapid Testing Sites, and the WISE Undergraduate Society – a society dedicated to supporting future female engineers and scientists.

“Although her volunteer initiatives and school transcript are impressive, and her athletic abilities are admirable, Claire’s standout shining quality is her ability to radiate positivity,” said Memorial head coach, Mike Power.

“Her default setting to think about others, and she has a consistent uplifting influence on those around her.

“She’s a terrific player, a brilliant student, and a selfless leader in our community.”



Langille now becomes the Atlantic conference nominee for the U SPORTS Student-Athlete Community Service Award.

The last AUS nominee to take home the national honour was Langille’s former Sea-Hawks teammate Kate Hickey who earned the U SPORTS in 2022.

The AUS First and Second Team All-Stars were also announced today. They are as follows:

First Team All-Stars

Keeper – Leana Claude, Memorial (1st year – Grenchen, SUI)

Defender – Mya Harnish, Acadia (5th year – Lower Sackville, N.S.)

Defender – Evana Eyubeh, UNB (1st year – Mississauga, Ont.)

Defender – Aurora Hughes-Goyette, UNB (4th year – Garibaldi Highlands, B.C.)

Midfielder – Carolina Grzesniak, UNB (4th year – Oshawa, Ont.)

Midfielder – Caitlin Crichton, STFX (4th year – Ottawa, Ont.)

Midfielder – Ally Wilton, Cape Breton (4th year – Bedford, N.S.)

Striker – Alliyah Rowe, Cape Breton (5th year – Kitchener, Ont.)

Striker – Zoë Rowe, Memorial (4th year – Conception Bay South, NL)

Striker – Elise Evans, Dalhousie (3rd year – Toronto, Ont.)

Striker – Cara Freeman, Saint Mary’s (2nd year – Halifax, N.S.)

Second Team All-Stars

Keeper – Ellie Lancaster, Cape Breton (2nd year – Fall River, N.S.)

Defender – Leah Adams, Acadia (4th year – Truro, N.S.)

Defender – Emma Steen, STFX (4th year – Stittsville, Ont.)

Defender – Hannah Firstbrook, Dalhousie (4th year – Nepean, Ont.)

Defender – Julia Dalley, UNB (3rd year – Burlington, Ont.)

Midfielder – Cheyenne Bower, STFX (2nd year – London, Ont.)

Midfielder – Jen Milligan, Memorial (4th year – Strathroy, Ont.)

Midfielder – Olivia Jack, Dalhousie (3rd year – Stillwater Lake, N.S.)

Midfielder – Grace Hannaford, Cape Breton (3rd year – Enfield, N.S.)

Striker – Abbey Aucoin, Acadia (3rd year – Dartmouth, N.S.)

Striker – Alli Kelly, Acadia (4th year – Halifax, N.S.)

The 2024 AUS Soccer Championships presented by Bell are being hosted by STFX in Antigonish, N.S. Oct. 24-27.