FALL RIVER: Community residents are encouraged to stop by a local shopping mall to check out information on wildfires this Saturday May 4.

Wildfire Awareness Day will be taking place May 4 with representatives from Station 45 Fall River fire department and other local organizations on hand.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sobeys in Fall River (Fall River Plaza).

Residents will be able to learn how they can assist and protect against wildfires this summer and beyond.