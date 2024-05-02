LOWER SACKVILLE: RCMP have issued a property protection notice to a man following an incident involving a threat a local business.

RCMP Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay said on April 30 officers with RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment responded for a threat involving a weapon.

Police were advised a man in a wheelchair made a threat to stab another man for service at a restaurant on Cobequid Road in Lower Sackville.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Cpl. Tremblay continued.

“RCMP officers quickly located the man near Birchgrove Drive.,” he said.

He said the man did not have the means to follow through with the threat. Police served him with a property protection act notice.

The man in the wheelchair confirmed he would not be returning to the restaurant, said Cpl. Tremblay.