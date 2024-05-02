ELMSDALE: The MLA for Hants East has provided residents with some important road work updates.

On his Facebook page, and shared to two community pages, John MacDonald gave updates on Horne Settlement Road and Ashdale Bridge.

He also mentioned other road work crews are currently undertaking.

MacDonald recently met with Public Works staff to discuss the work and get the updates.

He said the tender for work on Horne Settlement Road (bridge) HAS BEEN AWARDED.

“Residents should expect Dexters to be on site about May 20 to begin site work,” said MacDonald.

On Ashdale Road Bridge, MacDonald said the tender is not yet out. He expects it will be out in two weeks and the tender will be open for two weeks.

“I don’t expect it to be awarded until end of May or first part of June,” said MacDonald.

He won’t have an estimated time for crews to be on site until this occurs.

MacDonald said crews are out doing some brush cutting and ditch repairs.

“The asphalt plants are open so they are doing hot patches,” he said.

He reminded residents they should report all potholes and road issues by calling the Operation Contact Centre can be reached 1-844-696-7737 or by email at tir-occ@novascotia.ca