Progress Monitoring Committee releases initial six-month report

HALIFAX: The Progress Monitoring Committee released its initial six-month report and monitoring plan on May 1. Both are required under its terms of reference.



The committee, led by Founding Chair Linda Lee Oland, monitors and reports on the implementation of recommendations in the final report of the Mass Casualty Commission.



“Achieving the Mass Casualty Commission’s vision for systemic social change will take leadership, collaboration and partnership,” said Oland. “The reports made to the Progress Monitoring Committee so far have been encouraging.

“I’m proud of the foundational and monitoring work we’ve done in our first six months to ensure the governments of Canada and Nova Scotia and the RCMP are accountable to the public for their progress going forward.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

The six-month update covers the period from late September, when the committee first met, to March 31.

It includes:

– a summary of committee meetings and its work to date

– an overview of the initiatives undertaken by the federal and provincial governments and the RCMP

– the monitoring plan, which sets out how progress will be assessed.



The committee will issue its first annual report following the September 2024 meeting.

ADVERTISEMENT:

– Ms. Oland was appointed to the role of founding chair for one year; her term ends on May 31– the Progress Monitoring Committee meets quarterly; the next meeting will be held in Ottawa in June– in September, 16 people were appointed to the committee, which consists of representatives from the governments of Nova Scotia and Canada, victims’ families, municipal governments, policing associations, gender-based violence advocacy and support sectors, Indigenous community organizations and African Canadian community organizations– forming the committee responds to the Mass Casualty Commission’s final report, which called on the two governments to establish an independent body to monitor the progress of advancing and responding to the commission’s key findings