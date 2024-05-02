Province announces new child care spaces in Hammonds Plains

HAMMONDS PLAINS: Families in Hammonds Plains will see more early learning and child-care spaces opening in their community this summer.

It Takes a Village Child Care Centre on Parkland Drive in Halifax is opening a second location at 1432 Hammonds Plains Road. The new centre is expected to create about 75 new child-care spaces for toddlers and preschool-aged children.

“Nova Scotians have told us they need better access to child care, and that’s exactly what we are providing,” said Education and Early Childhood Development Minister Becky Druhan.

“These new spaces are part of our updated expansion plan to increase access to child care across the province.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is the first project approved under the Province’s new Minor Infrastructure Program for New Early Learning and Child Care Space Creation that offers funding to licensed not-for-profit child-care providers to quickly renovate and expand.

It is part of the Canada-Nova Scotia Canada-Wide Early Learning and Child Care Agreement, which supports the child-care system so all families have access to affordable, high-quality and inclusive care when and where they need it.

It Takes a Village received $275,000 for renovations to the space.

Quotes:

“The expansion of the It Takes a Village Child Care Centre to Hammonds Plains will make life easier for families in this wonderful community.

We will continue doing the necessary work to meet our goal of creating 9,500 new child-care spaces by March 2026.”

— Jenna Sudds, federal Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

ADVERTISEMENT:

“We are overjoyed to share the wonderful news of the opening of our newest location for It Takes A Village Daycare Society. This milestone represents not only our commitment to providing exceptional care and education but also our dedication to fostering a culture of inclusion, diversity and celebration of every child’s unique background.

At It Takes A Village, we firmly believe that it takes a village to nurture and empower our children. This expansion allows us to extend our village’s reach, welcoming even more families from diverse backgrounds into our warm and supportive community.”

— Mehrad Mohammadkhani, operator, It Takes a Village Child Care Centre

Quick Facts:

– existing or new licensed not-for-profit child-care providers can receive up to $250,000 for minor renovations that will increase child-care spaces and up to another $25,000 for administrative expenses

– Nova Scotia, in partnership with the federal government, now invests $333 million annually in early learning and child care

– through the Canada-Nova Scotia Canada-Wide Early Learning and Child Care Agreement 2021-2026, the Government of Canada is contributing $605 million over five years for early learning and child care in the province