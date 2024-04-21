Sipekne’katik man charged after police threatened with knife

ELMSDALE: A 30-year-old man from Sipekne’katik has been charged with several offences after police were informed he allegedly showed up at an apartment complex with a knife.

Const. Dominic Laflamme with N.S. RCMP said that officers responded to a call on April 18 at approximately 9:06 p.m.

Police were informed of a man with a knife at an apartment complex in Elmsdale.

“Officers attended the scene and attempted to the man who did not comply and fled on foot,” said Const. Laflamme

The man attempted to “carjack” multiple vehicles in the process.

“As officers closed in, the man attempted to steal another vehicle, and threatened police with his knife,” said Const. Laflamme.

A conducted energy weapon (CEW or Taser) was successfully deployed and the man was taken into police custody.

No injuries were reported.

A few local residents made posts on East Hants Wants to Know of seeing the police activity and wondering if there was anything for the community at large to be worried about.

Another comment on the post noted police had arrested the man shortly after the foot chase.

Christopher Isaac McDonald, 30, from Sipekne’katik First Nation was charged with:

Robbery (three counts)

Assault a Peace Officer

Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

Resists a Peace Officer

Failure to Comply with Order (three counts)

McDonald appeared before the court and was remanded in custody.

He will be back in Shubenacadie Provincial Court on April 22.

File #: 2024-511217