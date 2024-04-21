East Hants Fire Service launches recruitment video

ELMSDALE: The volunteer fire service throughout East Hants is recruiting for new members.

Are you ready to make a difference in your community?

Volunteers with the East Hants Fire Service make a difference every day.

They know they can, so they do – but they can’t do it alone.

Join the team of brave individuals dedicated to serving and protecting our communities.

No matter your skill set, there’s a role for you. Help your community, challenge yourself and make a difference!

Learn how to volunteer at: easthantsfireservice.ca