Suspects in near collisions on Hwy 1 sought by police

MOUNT UNIACKE: RCMP are working to identify the suspects who were behind the wheel of a vehicle that almost caused several collision along Highway 1 near Mount Uniacke.

East Hants RCMP Sgt. Martin Roy said a 911 complaint of an erratic driver on Highway 1 near Mount Uniacke was reported to police on September 16,.

“A report of a blue Dodge van with NS plates was driving all over the road and almost caused several accidents with vehicle in the opposing lane,” said Sgt. Roy.

“While responding to the complaint, officers were updated that the suspect vehicle was now in the ditch near Mount Uniacke.”

He said a patrol was made to the new location by officers and found out that the driver left the scene.

The suspect behind the wheel was described as a man, bald with a beard wearing a grey hoodie and grey sweatpants.

“The vehicle was reported stolen from the Halifax area,” said Sgt. Roy. “The vehicle was towed from scene and held for Identification in attempt to find clues on the possible suspects.”

Anyone with information regarding the possible operators, please call East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).