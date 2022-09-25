From the Cruiser – Sept 13-19

Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: Over the past week (Sept. 13 to Sept. 19) East Hants RCMP responded to 91 calls for service.

The following are highlight calls as provided by Sgt. Martin Roy.

TRAFFIC HAZARD

On September 13, a report of an unusual traffic hazard was reported to the East Hants RCMP.

Approximately 10 mature cows were impeding traffic and were slowly moving across the road. Only two cows were seen crossing the road safely and the others were already gone.

No animal was hurt during this high risk manoeuvre in Maitland.

Police urged all farmers to make sure and verify their fences to avoid any harm to their animals.

IMPAIRED DRIVER AT MVC

On September 18, a 911 call was received by East Hants RCMP to report an impaired driver who was involved in a Motor Vehicle Collision.

Investigation revealed that the 40-year-old male from Valley, Colchester County, was trying to back around but drove into the ditch.

He was arrested for impaired driving and later provided breath samples of 160 & 160.

The man is facing charges of Impaired operation of motor vehicle.

It is important for everyone who suspect an impaired driver on our roads to immediately report the incident to the East Hants RCMP.

Police responded to more than three calls for service for motor vehicle collisions involving deer.

East Hants Most Wanted: Amherst man wanted on outstanding threats charges

This week, East Hants District RCMP has an outstanding province wide warrant for the arrest of Ricky Allen GREENE, last known address in Amherst, Nova Scotia.

Ricky Allen GREENE is charged with :

· Criminal Code Section 264.1(1)(a) – UTTERING THREATS AGAINST A PERSON

· Criminal Code Section 430(4) – MISCHIEF UNDER $5,000.00 – DAMAGE TO PROPERTY

· Criminal Code Section 733.1(1) – FAIL TO COMPLY WITH PROBATION ORDER

The charges stem from an incident which took place in North Noel Road in September 2021.

Police are requesting assistance from the public in locating Ricky Allen GREENE.

Anyone who sees Ricky Allen GREENE is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call the police immediately. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call the Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip @ www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or use the P3 Tips App.

