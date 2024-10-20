ELMSDALE/STEWIACKE: For the Municipality of East Hants, three councillors that were on it the last four years will be returning, while a fourth is a familiar face having sat on council once before
Elections were only held in four of the municipality’s 11 districts.
Eldon Hebb; Keith Rhyno; Eleanor Roulston will return, while Cecil Dixon defeated incumbent Tom Isenor to be elected.
The voting turn out was as follows in each district:
|Districts
|Votes Cast
|% Voted
|District 3 (Nine Mile River-Belnan)
|773
|37.1%
|District 5 (Maitland-Noel Shore)
|1094
|49.7%
|District 10 (Enfield-Grand Lake)
|654
|33.0%
|District 11 (Rawdon-Gore)
|857
|41.3%
District 1 – Enfield Centre
- Sandra Garden-Cole – Acclaimed
- District 2 – Elmsdale
- Norval Mitchell – Acclaimed
- District 3 – Nine Mile River-Belnan
- Eldon Hebb – 430 – ELECTED
- Wendy Matheson-Withrow – 339
- District 4 – Shubenacadie-Indian Brook
- Carl MacPhee – Acclaimed
- District 5 – District 5 – Maitland-Noel Shore
- Keith Rhyno – 645 – ELECTED
- Angela Sanford – 449
- District 6 – North Lantz-Milford
- Craig Merriam – Acclaimed
- District 7 – South Lantz
- Walter Tingley – Acclaimed
- District 8 – Mount Uniacke-South Rawdon
- Michael Perry – Acclaimed
- District 9 – South-East Uniacke
- Elie Moussa – Acclaimed
- District 10 – Enfield-Grand Lake
- John Douglas Boyd – 48
- Cecil P. Dixon – 450 – ELECTED
- Tom Isenor – 150
- District 11 – Rawdon-Gore
- Eleanor Roulston – 463 – ELECTED
- Greg Grant – 391
- CSAP (Conseil scolaire acadien provincial) Candidate
- Jessica Hinton – Acclaimed
In Stewiacke, there were four open spots available and five councillors vying for them.
Doug Glasser was acclaimed as the Mayor of Stewiacke with no one running against him.
Councillors elected were:
Rebecca Rogers-Liang with 317 votes
Suzanne Lutz with 291 votes
David LeBlanc with 270 votes
Pam Osborne with 229 votes.
Audrey Armsworthy is the lone council candidate that was not elected having garnered just 212 votes.