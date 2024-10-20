ELMSDALE/STEWIACKE: For the Municipality of East Hants, three councillors that were on it the last four years will be returning, while a fourth is a familiar face having sat on council once before

Elections were only held in four of the municipality’s 11 districts.

Eldon Hebb; Keith Rhyno; Eleanor Roulston will return, while Cecil Dixon defeated incumbent Tom Isenor to be elected.

The voting turn out was as follows in each district:

Districts Votes Cast % Voted District 3 (Nine Mile River-Belnan) 773 37.1% District 5 (Maitland-Noel Shore) 1094 49.7% District 10 (Enfield-Grand Lake) 654 33.0% District 11 (Rawdon-Gore) 857 41.3%

District 1 – Enfield Centre

Sandra Garden-Cole – Acclaimed

District 2 – Elmsdale Norval Mitchell – Acclaimed

District 3 – Nine Mile River-Belnan Eldon Hebb – 430 – ELECTED Wendy Matheson-Withrow – 339

District 4 – Shubenacadie-Indian Brook Carl MacPhee – Acclaimed

District 5 – District 5 – Maitland-Noel Shore Keith Rhyno – 645 – ELECTED Angela Sanford – 449

District 6 – North Lantz-Milford Craig Merriam – Acclaimed

District 7 – South Lantz Walter Tingley – Acclaimed



District 8 – Mount Uniacke-South Rawdon Michael Perry – Acclaimed

District 9 – South-East Uniacke Elie Moussa – Acclaimed

District 10 – Enfield-Grand Lake John Douglas Boyd – 48 Cecil P. Dixon – 450 – ELECTED Tom Isenor – 150

District 11 – Rawdon-Gore Eleanor Roulston – 463 – ELECTED Greg Grant – 391

CSAP (Conseil scolaire acadien provincial) Candidate Jessica Hinton – Acclaimed



In Stewiacke, there were four open spots available and five councillors vying for them.

Doug Glasser was acclaimed as the Mayor of Stewiacke with no one running against him.

Councillors elected were:

Rebecca Rogers-Liang with 317 votes

Suzanne Lutz with 291 votes

David LeBlanc with 270 votes

Pam Osborne with 229 votes.

Audrey Armsworthy is the lone council candidate that was not elected having garnered just 212 votes.