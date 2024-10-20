FALL RIVER/BEAVER BANK/EAST HANTS: If it was up to students in District 1 Waverley Fall River Musquodoboit Valley, Chris Balcom would be the new councillor while Andy Fillmore would be mayor.

In Lower Sackville-Beaver Bank, students picked Billy Gillis to win over Paul Russell.

No schools from the Musquodoboit Valley portion of District 1 participated, and there were a couple schools that didn’t partake but had registered in District 1 Fall River area

More than 15,000 students from across Nova Scotia had the opportunity to vote for candidates running for their municipal council in Student Vote.

Student Vote is a dynamic experiential learning program designed to cultivate the habits of active and informed citizenship among students. It empowers students to engage in the democratic process by casting ballots for official candidates in a parallel election.

Participating students learned about municipal government and the electoral process, and explored the issues and candidates through various activities. In the culminating activity, students took on the roles of election officials and coordinated a vote within their schools.

By 1:00 pm AT on Saturday, October 19, 116 schools had submitted their Student Vote results, from 27 municipalities across Nova Scotia.

The complete results for all municipalities can be found at: studentvote.ca/results/nsmuni2024

At Georges P. Vanier Junior High, students elected Chris Balcom as the winner with 250 votes compared Deagle Gammon’s 228.

Angela Dennison had 112 votes.

The students learned about the candidates through watching the video interviews that the Laker News did.

Fillmore for mayor at 132 then Lovelace 121. Bob Anders was third with 57 then Waye Mason at 23.

Lockview High only voted for a mayor according to the data posted, with 79 votes; Bob Anders at 34 then Lovelace at 30 Darryl Johnson at 17 and Mason at 14 as the top five.

At Waverley Memorial School, 224 ballots were cast with Lovelace 35 votes; Fillmore 24 votes; Anders 19. Mason had none.

In District 1, WMES elected Deagle Gammon with 48 votes to Balcom’s 44. Dennison had 19 votes.

In Lower Sackville-Beaver Bank, the results from schools we recognize in that area are as follows.

At Leslie Thomas Jr High, Gillis had 123 voted to Russell’s 46.

They also picked a choice for District 14.

Lovelace was elected as mayor with 44 votes according to the students, with Fillmore at 34 votes.

At Sackville Heights, neither council candidate received votes but they did for mayor.

Lovelace had 39 votes while Fillmore had 24 votes.

Overal in HRM, Fillmore had 1913 votes; Lovelace 1,201; Anders 571 votes; and Mason 417 votes.

In District 1, Balcom had 294 votes; Deagle Gammon had 276; and Dennison rounded out the top three with 131 votes.

In District 15 Lower Sackville-Beaver Bank, Gillis had 232 votes to Russell’s 118 votes.

RESULTS HIGHLIGHTS:

Halifax Regional Municipality: In total, 7,427 students cast ballots from 51 schools in the HRM.

Andy Fillmore was elected mayor with 28.6% of the vote, defeating Pam Lovelace (18.0%), Bob Anders (8.5%) and Waye Mason (6.2%), among other challengers.

The following candidates were also elected to council:

District 1: Chris Balcom

District 2: Will Gilligan

District 3: Keith Morrison

District 4: James Aalders

District 5: Sam Austin

District 6: Tony Mancini

District 7: Laura White

District 8: Trayvone Clayton

District 10: Debbie MacKinnon

District 11: Patty Cuttell

District 12: Richard Zurawski

District 13: Dustin O’Leary

District 14: John A. Young

District 15: Billy Gillis

District 16: Aaron Rice

Other municipal results were:

Cape Breton Regional Municipality: Cecil Clarke was elected mayor with 22.6% of the vote.

County of Kings: Dave Corkum was elected mayor with 50.8% of the vote.

County of Colchester: Christine Blair was elected mayor with 58.1% of the vote.

County of Cumberland: Rod Gilroy was elected mayor with 78.5% of the vote.

District of Lunenburg: Carolyn Bolivar-Getson was elected mayor with 57.2% of the vote.

West Hants Regional Municipality: Jeff Hartt was elected mayor with 47.5% of the vote.