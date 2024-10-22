DARTMOUTH: Theatre New Brunswick’s celebrated production of Bluebirds lands at Eastern Front Theatre this Remembrance Day season.

The powerful play, directed by Natasha MacLellan and written by Governor General award-winning playwright Vern Thiessen, will grace the stage from October 24 to October 26 at the Alderney Landing Theatre, showcasing the indomitable spirit of women during the Great War.

Set against the backdrop of 1918 France Bluebirds follows the lives of three courageous nurses who have journeyed across oceans to provide care for wounded Canadian soldiers.

As the horrors of war encroach upon their hospital, these remarkable women navigate the challenges of their environment with unwavering hope, forging deep bonds of friendship and discovering their own strength and influence in a place where men, once again, are trying to destroy the world.

Bluebirds first captivated audiences during its inaugural run in the fall of 2022 at Theatre New Brunswick, where it garnered rave reviews and sold-out performances before it was published by Playwrights Canada Press.

For Eastern Front Theatre’s Artistic Director Kat McCormack, the play is all too relevant today:

“Bluebirds may take place over a century ago, but the conflicts these women are experiencing, both within themselves and thrust upon them by the world, could be ripped from any headline today.”

A highly-polished piece with modern sensibilities, McCormack says she’s proud to bring work of this calibre to local audiences from elsewhere in Atlantic Canada.

“It’s very exciting to be able to broaden our offerings at home and show off the incredible work that our peers are making elsewhere in the region.”

Featuring the compelling talents of Kirsten Alter, Mélanie LeBlanc, and Sharisse LeBrun, who bring to life the emotional and transformative journey of the nurses with depth and grace, Bluebirds also includes impressive sound and projections from local award-winning designers Stewart Legere and Christian Ludwig Hansen.

Bluebirds runs from October 24 to 26 2024 at Alderney Landing in Downtown Dartmouth.

Tickets start at $25 and are available online at www.easternfronttheatre.com.

Volunteers see the show for free, and are encouraged to sign up in pairs.