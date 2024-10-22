From a release

HALIFAX: Municipal politicians across the province will have to abide by a new code of conduct that covers more than a dozen areas, from gifts and benefits to handling confidential information.

The code for elected officials, a request from municipalities and villages, will help ensure they follow procedural standards and behave professionally and respectfully.

Councils and village commissions must adopt the code of conduct by December 19, 2024, and report to the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing.



“One of the first promises I made as Minister was to modernize the Municipal Government Act, and I am committed to that work,” said John Lohr, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing.

“Ensuring that our elected officials have clear guidance on conduct and behaviour is long overdue, and the introduction of this Code of Conduct marks a historic moment for both our municipalities and our province.”

The code, which includes more than 40 guidelines under 14 categories, was developed based on recommendations of a working group established in January 2022.

The group included representatives from the Department of Municipal Affairs and Housing, the Nova Scotia Federation of Municipalities, the Association of Municipal Administrators of Nova Scotia, and the Association of Nova Scotia Villages.



The working group recommended a code that is universal for all municipalities and villages, with processes for investigating complaints and imposing sanctions.

The results of consultations were shared with municipalities in 2022 and 2023.



Quotes:

“The introduction of the Municipal Code of Conduct marks a significant milestone for municipalities across Nova Scotia. This legislated code will provide a solid framework and clear grounds for accountability – one of the most important changes brought about by this legislation.

It fosters trust within our communities. NSFM is proud to have worked with our partners to bring this essential tool to life for all municipalities.”

— Carolyn Bolivar-Getson, President, Nova Scotia Federation of Municipalities

“The municipal code of conduct is an important tool for promoting integrity and accountability within local government in Nova Scotia.

This code provides clear guidelines for elected members of council, supporting them in upholding the high standards expected by their communities.

By strengthening good governance, the code will bring lasting benefits to municipalities and villages across the province, furthering our shared commitment to serve the public with transparency and excellence.”

— Kim Ramsay, President, Association of Municipal Administrators of Nova Scotia



“I am pleased that all elected officials now have a document that enables all to work toward common goals while upholding the standards of behaviour applicable to us and for our constituents, whom we serve.”

— Brian Banks, President, Association of Nova Scotia Villages

Quick Facts:

– the categories of provisions in the code include general conduct, confidential information, gifts and benefits, use of municipal property, business development proposals before council, improper use of influence, business relations, employment of closely connected individuals, fairness, adherence to laws, respect for council as a decision making body, communicating on behalf of council, interactions with staff, respectful interactions and reprisal

– when considering a complaint, elected officials will be required to follow the ‘sanction framework’ included in the code before imposing a sanction on a member

– the sanction framework includes seven areas for consideration, such as the nature of the contravention, the severity and whether any steps were taken to remedy the situation

– all Atlantic provinces and most Canadian provinces have a Code of Conduct in place

Additional Resources:

The Municipal Code of Conduct is available by selecting “Municipal Government Act” or “Halifax Regional Municipality Charter” at the following link: https://novascotia.ca/just/regulations/regsbyact.htm