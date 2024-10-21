Province announces construction of Williams Lake dam replacement

From a release

HALIFAX: People living around and downstream from Williams Lake in Halifax and their properties will be safer with the Province’s construction of a new dam.

The replacement dam will be built to environmental standards that support protection of the lake’s ecosystem and regulate water levels for the enjoyment and safety of users and property owners.



“The community voiced its concerns about the aging Williams Lake Dam, and we have listened,” said Kim Masland, Minister of Public Works and Minister responsible for Build Nova Scotia.

“This is an investment in HRM, and the safety of the community and the health of the environment will be a benefit now and for generations to come.”

N.S. is investing almost $5 million to build the new dam, which will include a spillway to address dramatic changes in water levels experienced in recent years and fish passages to support aquatic life.The project, led by Build Nova Scotia, will be carried out between June and fall over the next three years to limit the impact on fish and eels.

Environmental and ecological testing will begin next year, and the dam is expected to be complete in 2027.



Quotes:

“Build Nova Scotia is pleased to deliver on this important project for HRM and the Williams Lake community.

“We are committed to building a dam that meets the needs of today and safeguards the future by managing the water effectively and protecting the surrounding ecosystem.”

— David Benoit, President and CEO, Build Nova Scotia

“Today’s announcement marks the culmination of years of community advocacy and the collaboration of both the provincial and municipal governments.

“This is not just a pretty lake. Williams Lake is a community recreation centre and a vital ecosystem that will now be preserved thanks to the efforts of so many.”

— Murray Coolican, President, Williams Lake Conservation Company



Quick Facts:

– Build Nova Scotia will complete the environmental and ecological testing in early 2025 and go to tender in 2025-2026

– parts of the dam date back to the 1700s; repairs addressed vandalism in 1977 and again in 1994

– following the refurbishment project, Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM), in partnership with the Province and Build Nova Scotia, will assume ownership of the dam and its maintenance