Province recognizes huge impact of small businesses

HALIFAX: Small businesses create jobs in local communities, enrich the province and strengthen Nova Scotia’s economic future.

Small Business Week 2022 – taking place October 16 to 22 – is an opportunity to recognize and honour small business owners and the significant contributions they make to the province.

“Small, local businesses bring growth and innovation to our economy, employ our friends and family, and build our communities,” said Economic Development Minister Susan Corkum-Greek.

“This week, I encourage Nova Scotians to visit a local small business to check out the wonderful products and services created by our neighbours, and to use our buying power here at home.”

As part of fulfilling her mandate, the Minister is working to attract and grow innovative, sustainable and green businesses in all regions of the province. The Minister is also implementing Nova Scotia Loyal – the first-of-its-kind buy local program – to support local economies and the quality products made in Nova Scotia.



Quotes:

“Small businesses are so important to the local economy. I always say that when you shop at The Tare Shop, you’re not only supporting my small business, but the 60-plus other local, small businesses we purchase from.”

– Kate Pepler, owner, The Tare Shop, Halifax Regional Municipality

“Small and medium-sized businesses are the cornerstones of our local economies – creating jobs, driving innovation, generating prosperity for the region and providing essential products and services. Supporting local businesses is key to ensuring a strong economy and is more essential now than ever.”

– Scott Ferguson, CEO, Pictou County Partnership



Quick Facts:

— most Nova Scotia businesses are small businesses (one to 99 employees)

— Nova Scotia is home to about 30,000 small and medium-sized businesses

— the goal of Nova Scotia Loyal is a 10 per cent shift in demand to local products



Additional Resources:

Provincial programs for businesses: https://www.novascotia.ca/grow-your-business/



Nova Scotia Loyal: https://nsloyal.ca/