WAVERLEY: Tickets are now available for a community event aimed at supporting local organizations

The Community Champions Gala is scheduled to take place April 27 at Cheema Aquatic Club, located at 135 Champions Way in Waverley.

It is being put on and organized by the Fall River & Area Business Association (FRABA) and its members/volunteers.

It will be an upscale event right here in our community.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting https://www.fraba.ca/gala .

The night will feature amazing entertainment, delectable treats, all in support of local youth activities, arts, and sports.

Lower Sackville crooner Jon Cyr will be the musical entertainment, sponsored by Premier Mortgage in Fall River.

A complementary drink glass will be provided by Instant Imprints, a FRABA member.

“Let’s make a difference together,” organizers said.

For up to date details, check out the Champions Gala website at: https://www.fraba.ca/gala .

(FRABA photo)

