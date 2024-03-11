Unified basketball tournament at HERH creates day of memories

MILFORD: It was a great day of basketball and sportsmanship at Hants East Rural High on March 6.

The Unified Sports event saw teams from Lockview High; Millwood High; Sackville High; South Colchester Academy; Musquodoboit Rural High; and Dartmouth High head to Hants East Rural High in Milford for the Special Olympics Winter Freeze Basketball tournament.

The day was filled with great moments and fantastic play as the HERH school community came together to help volunteer, participate, and cheer on teams.

Matt Quinn, Nova Scotia Representative for Unified Sports, spoke about new funding opportunities and volunteering with Special Olympics in our communities.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Lockview’s Sarah Hughes and Isabel Ralph. (Submitted photo)

The fun at HERH. (Submitted photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

Organizers wished to thank a few major sponsors that made it possible to hold the Unified Sports basketball tournament. Some businesses also made donations towards the event:

Braeden Bannister Memorial Fund

Sobeys Elmsdale

Atlantic Superstore Elmsdale

Avery’s Farm Market Elmsdale

Tim Hortons Milford.

(Submitted photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

Organizers wished to pass on their appreciation to those who attended.

“We appreciate everyone who came out to support our efforts as we bring sports to all students,” the organizers said in an interview.

East Hants RCMP and Milford Fire had representatives at the day of fun as well.

Lots of fans were there to cheer on their favourite Unified sports athlete and teams. (Submitted photo)