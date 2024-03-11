SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: There’s a new Weekly Racing Series sponsor for Scotia Speedworld this summer.

Bay Equipment Rentals joined the Scotia Speedworld team last season as the sponsor of the Weekly Racing Series Sportsman division.

Construction professionals and Do-it-Yourselfers turn to Bay Equipment Rentals for their tool and equipment rental needs. They are a locally owned and operated business with locations in Tantallon, Lower Sackville, Cole Harbour, and Elmsdale.

Bay Equipment Rentals have the equipment to satisfy all of your rental needs, from chainsaws and tractors to party supplies. Bay Rentals have been proudly serving people across Nova Scotia for over 20 years.

Visit www.bayrentals.ca for all of your rental needs.

The Bay Equipment Rentals Weekly Racing Series kicks-off Sunday, May 19 at Scotia Speedworld. Don’t miss it, all divisions will be in action at 2 p.m.

Scotia Speedworld would like to thank Dave Meery and CARSTAR for their amazing support over the last eight years.