U-13 B Penguins nab Cape Breton hockey tournament title

LANTZ: It was a winning weekend in Cape Breton last month for the U-13B East Hants Penguins.

The Pens competed in a tournament during the Heritage Day weekend against many Cape Breton-based teams.

They came away 5-1 and as championship winners after scoring 34 goals, while surrendering 14 over the six games they played.

The team had two shutouts.

In game one, the Pens beat County Islanders 7-2, before handing an 8-3 loss to Northside Vikings.

It was an 8-5 loss to New Waterford Sharks in the third game, but the team bounced back for a 5-0 shutout of Glace Bay in their final round robin game.

Against New Waterford in the semi-final, East Hants got revenge for the round-robin loss picking up the 3-1 win.

That setup a championship final and rematch with Glace Bay.

In the final, they once again blanked the Miners this time 6-0 to secure and bring home the tournament banner.

Owen Foot had the goaltending shutouts in both of the games East Hants recorded.

The U13 B Pens roster includes:

Jacob Legge; Chase Dalrymple; Regan Wilson; Liam Casey; Cooper Dalziel; Jace Harding; Hunter Boutilier; Jaxon Jean; Brogan Cantfell; Mason Cyr; Max Thompson; Chase Ratcliffe; Holden Pennington; and Carter Slaunwhite.

The team is led by the following coaches: Head coach Cory Jean; assistant coaches Mark Wilson; Shawn Slaunwhite; Alex Wilson; and Ben Pennington.