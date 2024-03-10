WELLINGTON: A 41-year-old Fletchers Lake man has died as a result of a collision involving a train along Highway 2 in Wellington.

A report of an ATV rider being hit by a Via Rail passenger train was received by police.

Police say that at approximately 6:23 p.m. on Saturday night, firefighters from Station 43 Grand Lake; Station 42 Wellington; and Station 45 Fall River, along with RCMP from Lower Sackville and EHS responded to the call near the 4600 block of Hwy 2.

According to reports in the community and friends the man has been identified as Chad Woodill of Fletchers Lake.

Officers found the ATV nearby where the man was found deceased.

Highway 2 in the area of the collision was closed for a short time as crews worked at the scene.

There were people on the passenger train, but none nor the conductor suffered any physical injuries, police said.

RCMP said the investigation is ongoing and is being assisted by the Medical Examiner Service.

File #: 2024-31775