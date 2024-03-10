ELMSDALE: Two Primary Care Paramedics and a Criminal Justice student are the three recipients of a post-secondary bursary given out in memory of a heroic East Hants RCMP officer.

The East Hants Crime Prevention Association announced the three recipients for the Const. Heidi Stevenson Humanitarian bursary recently.

Each were given bursaries in memory of Const. Heidi Stevenson who died in the line of duty in April 2020/

The association said there were so many great applicants, they had a hard time choosing just one.

The recipients are:

Brooklyn Benight from Upper Rawdon. She is currently employed with EHS as a Primary Care Paramedic.

She is attending University of PEI in Charlottetown, studying for a Bachelor of Science, majoring in Paramedicine.

Alex Gavel of Elmsdale. (Submitted photo)

Alexander Gavel from Elmsdale.

He is in his first year of Criminal Justice at Nova Scotia Community College in Truro.

Jessica MacDonald of Milford. (Submitted photo)

Jessica MacDonald from Milford.

MacDonald is currently attending the Primary Care Paramedic (PCP) Program at Medavie Health.

“We would like to thank everyone who applied and wish you all the best as you continue your studies,” East Hants Crime Prevention said in a post.