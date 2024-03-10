Pickleball facility in Enfield gets provincial funding support

ENFIELD: A pickleball facility in the Enfield/Elmsdale area has received provincial funding support.

In a release on March 7 from the PC Caucus, it said that the Houston government is announcing funding for recreation facilities that will increase public access to quality sport and recreation programming for community residents.

The Enfield, Elmsdale and District Lions Club in Enfield will receive $35,000 for a new pickleball facility.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Hants East MLA John A. MacDonald said pickleball is a rapidly growing sport that provides people of all ages and abilities with the opportunity to stay active and engaged in our community.

“This investment reflects our commitment to promoting healthy lifestyles and recreational opportunities for our residents,” said MacDonald.

With this investment from the Recreation Facility Development Grant Program, not-for-profit groups, Municipalities, and Mi’kmaq Band Councils will receive support as they develop, upgrade, or renovate recreation facilities.

Through this program, local organizations will be able to increase access to sport and recreation programming in our communities.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The Houston government remains committed to collaborating with community partners.

This will ensure Nova Scotians have access to recreation services in our community.

This commitment emphasizes the importance of building up Nova Scotia through investing in local organizations that provide access to health and wellness programming through sport and recreation activities.