MIDDLE SACKVILLE: A 25-year-old Middle Sackville woman has been charged with a slew of drug-related offences following the seizure of drugs on March 6.

Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay, spokesman with RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment, said the force’s Street Crime Enforcement Unit charged the woman in relation to an investigation.

He said that on March 6 at approximately 11:30 p.m., the RCMP Street Crime Enforcement Unit, executed a search warrant at a home near the 1600 block of Sackville Dr. in relation to an ongoing drug investigation. They were assisted by uniformed officers from RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment.

“Inside the residence, RCMP officers safely arrested five people, then located and seized crystal methamphetamine, cocaine, approximately 400 methamphetamine pills and about 400 benzodiazepine pills,” said Cpl. Tremblay.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Marissa Grave Elizabeth Foss, 25, from Middle Sackville, has been charged with:

Failure to Comply with an Undertaking (three counts)

Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking (three counts)

Resisting a Peace Officer

The four others arrested were later released without charges.

Foss was held in custody and will appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court today.

File #: 24-13300, 24-30603