Skater Rees heading to Atlantic after double medal performance

LANTZ: An Elmsdale skater is heading to the Atlantic championships next month.

Kayla Rees, a figure skater with the East Hants Figure Skating Club, landed on the podium twice during Skate Nova Scotia provincial championships.

The championship was held recently in Amherst.

Rees, who calls Elmsdale home, earned a silver and bronze medal.

The hard work she put in to her routines paid off with her performance.

Rees will now gear up to represent the club next month at the Atlantic Figure Skating Championships.