From the Cruiser – March 5

ENFIELD: Over the past week, East Hants RCMP officers responded to 111 calls for service weekending March 5.

The following is a look at some of the highlighted calls as provided by Const. Preston Burns, Community Policing Officer with East Hants RCMP.

REGRETFUL DECISION

On February 28, East Hants RCMP received a call from a Mount Uniacke resident who said that he had given his social insurance number and his driver’s licence info to an unknown person who had called him claiming to offer a better cell phone plan.

The victim regretted the decision and contacted police. The investigation is ongoing.

East Hants RCMP wants to remind the public that supplying anyone with personal information needs to be taken with extreme caution.

No reputable business would ask for your SIN and driver’s licence info over the phone.

If you feel that you may have been a victim of this type of crime, you can call the East Hants RCMP at (902)883-7077 and/or by filing a complaint online at antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca)

SINGLE-VEHICLE COLLISION IN GORE

On March 3, officers with East Hants RCMP and the Gore District Fire Department responded to a report of a single motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Highways 202 and 354 in Gore.

The driver didn’t realize they were approaching the intersection and ran straight through it, into a guardrail and off a Bell power centre before rolling several times ultimately landing in a swamp.

The fire department assessed the two occupants who were miraculously uninjured.

Both were transported to their residence by an RCMP officer.

East Hants’ Most Wanted: Failure to attend court

This week, East Hants District RCMP has an outstanding province wide warrant for the arrest of Thomas Harvie.

Thomas Harvie was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily harm in May of 2023 and has failed to attend his most recent court appearance.

Police are requesting assistance from the public in locating Thomas Harvie.

Anyone who sees Thomas Harvie is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

