LANTZ: It’s going to a game seven between the South Shore Lumberjacks and East Hants Junior Penguins.

After being down 3-0 in the NSJHL Fred Fox division playoff series with the East Hants Bitars Ristorante Junior Penguins, the Lumberjacks have roared back and forced a winner-take-all Game seven on Tuesday night March 12 at the Lunenburg County Lifestyle Centre.

Game time is set for 7:30 p.m.

The Lumberjacks picked up a Game five win in Bridgewater on Saturday night 3-1, making the teams head back to Lantz for game six on Monday night.

On Friday in Lantz, the Jacks got win number one in the series before a loud crowd at the Keith Miller Arena at the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz. South SHore won the game 6-3.

ADVERTISEMENT:

At the Sportsplex on Monday night, East Hants scored the opening goal, but the Lumberjacks scored four unanswered en route to the 4-1 victory.

Joe Osborne scored twice for the Lumberjacks, while Daniel Kline and Alex Howlie each ahd single tallies for the victors.

Nolan Greenlaw and Brandon Rideout each had two assists in the win.

Howie, John Shubaly, Elijah Leinwand, and A.J. Metlej were credited with single helpers.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Noah Comeau, assisted by Jayson Hanson, had the lone East Hants goal.

Keegan Greencorn picked up the win in goal for the Jacks, stopping 32 of 33 shots sent his way.

Penguin netminder Marcus Pettipas suffered the loss, turning away 26 of 30 shots.

Game time for game seven on Tuesday is 7:30 p.m. at the Lunenburg County Lifestyle Centre.