WAVERLEY: Final preparations are underway for a fundraising dance early next month.

On April 6, organizers for the HRM Northern Suburban Track & Turf Field project in Fall River will be hoping there will be many wanting to join them in dancing up a storm all for a good cause.

The volunteers have been hard at work planning, getting items for an auction, all to be held at the Spring Dance Fundraiser.

It is scheduled for April 6 starting at 8 p.m. at the Waverley Legion on Rocky Lake Drive in Waverley.

The storm date is April 20 same time.

Music will be from DJ Black Buffalo Records.

Tickets are $25 each plus EventBrite fees. They can be purchased through Eventbrite at the following website:

https://turffieldfundraiserSpringDance.eventbrite.ca

There will be a silent auction; donation box; and drinks and food available for purchase.

Those who attend/purchase tickets must be 19-years-old and older to take part.

Here is the poster we were sent: