ENFIELD: Two adults were found deceased inside a residence on Rockcliffe Drive in Enfield on Oct. 18, police said.

Const. Dominic Laflamme, with N.S. RCMP, said that the RCMP/HRP Integrated Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the two suspicious deaths.

He said that on Oct. 18 at approximately 10:45 a.m., RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment responded to a request to check on the wellbeing of two people at a home on Rockcliffe Dr. in Enfield.

“Responding officers found the remains of two adults deceased in the residence,” said Const. Laflamme.

“The deaths are being treated as suspicious, the individuals were known to one another.”

The ongoing investigation is lead by the RCMP/HRP Integrated Criminal Investigation Division and supported by the RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment, Nova Scotia RCMP Forensic Identification Services (FIS), and the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service.

There is no evidence at this time to suggest any risk to the public.

The investigation is in the initial stages.

No further information will be released at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Halifax Regional Detachment at 902-490-5020 and reference file number 24-143338.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

You can also submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

File #: 24-143338