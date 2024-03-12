Hants North community facilities receiving funding for upgrades

NOEL: Three community-based facilities in the Hants North region have been announced as receiving funding through the Communities Facilities Improvement Program, the province announced March 7.

In a release from the PC Caucus it listed the three facilities, all ran and operated by not-for-profit organizations.

The funding, the government said in the release, enhances the public’s use of existing programs to improve access, safety, and sustainability of facilities.

The following organizations are slated to receive funding to support a variety of facility upgrades and repairs:

The Rainbow Community Centre in Kennetcook is receiving $22,952 for a roof replacement.

The Rising Tides New Horizon Group in Noel is receiving $4,020.90 to replace windows and to paint the kitchen.

Maitland and District Volunteer Fire Department is receiving $35,163 in funding for repairs to flooring, installation of heat pumps, and replacement of windows and doors.

“Our government is pleased to assist rural organizations with funding to help repair the buildings they use to do great work in our communities,” said Hants East MLA John A. MacDonald.

“We understand that organizations like these are the heart of our rural communities.”

Under the Communities Facilities Improvement Program, applicants will receive support to improve their facilities by enabling important repairs and improvements to the interior and exterior features of their buildings.

Through this program, local organizations will continue providing the public access to their facilities and help them maintain a lasting impact for the people in our communities.

The Houston government remains committed to helping community-based facilities deliver quality services to Nova Scotians.

This program emphasizes the importance of building up Nova Scotia through investing in local organizations to ensure ongoing repairs to buildings and infrastructures that are integral to the long-term sustainability of facilities.