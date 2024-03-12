PHOTOS: Fun for Emmett and more at the Outdoor Sports & RV Show

GOODWOOD: It was a weekend of outdoor sports fun at the Halifax Exhibition Centre for thousands who walked through the doors and around the Halifax Exhibition Centre checking out all the activities and vendors on hand.

Among those local vendors that The Laker News saw when we stopped by were Epicure by Leanne from Windsor Junction; The Lawn Guy with Steve Kamperman from the Grand Lake area; Canmac Powersports in Elmsdale; and the Cars and Stars of the East Coast International Maritime Pro Stock Tour and the Bay Equipment Weekly Racing Series at Scotia Speedworld.

Speedworld’s Mascot Emmett was also on hand at various times, and he even tried out a few nearby vendors, plus Tim Terry, the voice of the Pro Stock Tour and Scotia Speedworld, had various guests on hand for interviews, including Gage Gilby of Enfield.

Hailey Bland of Lakeview, who drives the no. 27 Bandolero, was also there giving people info on the race track and bandolero division as they checked out and even got into the no. 2 Bandolero of Dartmouth’s Lily Whynot.

Here are some photos from our visit that we snapped while hanging out with Emmett:

Emmett had quite a few fans. (Healey photo)

The no. 11 of Jordan Veinotte, tour rookie, was at the show for the Pro Stock Tour. (Healey photo)

Emmett is at the shooting line. (Healey photo)

For those race days when it may rain, Emmett has found how he will get around Scotia Speedworld. (Healey photo)

There were lots of people checking out Leanne Penney’s Epicure table at the Show. Here Alan Joyce mans it. (Healey photo)

VIDEO: Emmett at the Cabela’s Archery booth

Tim Terry talks with a Beg. Bandolero driver. (Healey photo)

If the Gopher thing doesn’t work out, Emmett thought Lacrosse might. (Healey photo)

Emmett won his Judo match. (Healey photo)

A young girl was so happy to sit next to Emmett on a side-by-side. (Healey photo)