FALL RIVER: A new business held their grand opening on the weekend, Dec. 16, in Fall River.

The Art Space aims to to nurture your passion for art in an environment designed to cultivate creative expression, with in-person and online classes to hone your talents in drawing, painting, and more.

It is located at 49 Talisman Drive in Fall River.

Fun being had at the grand opening (Dagley Media photo)

Video shot/edited by Dagley Media