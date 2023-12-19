Police charge Westphal man in Waverley sexual assaults

WAVERLEY: A 31-year-old Westphal man has been charged with five counts of sexual assault following incidents at a woman’s home in the community of Waverley in mid-November.

RCMP spokesman Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay said the man has been charged in the investigation by Halifax District RCMP.

He said that on Dec. 15 at approximately 4:45 p.m., Halifax District RCMP received a complaint of sexual assaults that occurred in Waverley.

“RCMP officers learned that a woman had recently hired a man to help with her local business, which was run out of her residence,” said Cpl. Tremblay.

“Over the course of several days in mid-November, the man visited the home-based business and sexually assaulted the woman.”

Later on December 15, at approximately 11 p.m., RCMP officers located the man on Cobequid Rd., near Glendale Ave., in Lower Sackville.

Police safely arrested the man.

Logan Robert Arnold Coleman, 31, has been charged with five counts of Sexual Assault.

Coleman appeared in Dartmouth Provincial Court on Dec. 18 and was remanded into custody. He will return in court Dec. 19.

Investigators believe there may be other victims in the Halifax Regional Municipality.

If you are a victim, know someone who may be a victim, or have information about this incident, please contact police at 902-490-5020.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

File #: 23-152561