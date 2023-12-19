ENFIELD: East Hants RCMP are investigating a theft from a business in Enfield on Dec. 16.

Const. Preston Burns, Community Policing Officer in Enfield, said police were told of a man and woman who went into the Payzant’s Home Hardware in Enfield.

Shortly before 8:30 a.m. the two left without paying for a Bissett Flooring stapler.

It’s valued at $400.

The woman that is one of two suspects in the theft. (RCMP photo)

The man is described as being in his 50’s, six-feet tall, heavy build, wearing black baseball cap, a black jacket, black shirt, and pants.

The woman appeared to be in her mid 30’s, five-foot-five, medium build, long blonde hair wearing an acid washed denim jacket, a white shirt and light denim jeans.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.