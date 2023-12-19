From the Firehouse – Nov. calls

Brought to you by:

SHUBENACADIE: Here’s a look at some of the fire calls for the month of November.

The information included is provided by participating volunteer fire departments from Stewiacke fire; Elmsdale fire; Milford fire; Shubenacadie fire; and Nine Mile River fire.

For Stewiacke fire, they responded to 18 calls last month, led by eight medical assists.

The firefighters were also toned out for three mvc’s; two mutual aid calls to neighbouring departments; two commercial fire alarms; and one each of a lift assist; vehicle fire; and public assist calls.

Nine Mile River fire was paged out for three mutual aid requests to neighbouring departments.

The month of November kept Milford Fire on the move. The department was dispatched for 14 Calls this month; half were for mutual aid.

Firefighters responded to the “sound of their people” for four MVC’s; four Commercial Fire Alarms; two Commercial Structure Fires; one residential Structure Fire; one possible Structure Fire which turned out to be a Chimney Fire; one Public Assist; and one Vehicle Fire.

Milford Fire would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their continued support to the Nova Scotia Firefighters 50/50. Your proceeds help support and keep your community safe.

As we near the festive season, your local departments are running some form of a food drive in support of local food banks; giving a little goes a long way in making the season brighter for all families.”

For Elmsdale fire, they attended to 23 calls in November, led by 14 medical assists. They also had four fire calls; three mvc’s; one alarm activation; and one investigation call.

Shubenacadie fire had eight calls last month, led by five mutual aid requests to neighbouring departments.

Firefighters were also paged for one downed power line wires; one mvc; and one vehicle fire.

For the mutual aid calls, they went to an mvc in Indian Brook; an mvc in Milford; one structure fire in Milford; a public assist in Milford; and a structure fire in Station 40 Dutch Settlement’s area.

There was no info from Mount Uniacke, Kennetcook, Lantz, and Enfield submitted by Dec. 17.

