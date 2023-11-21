COLUMN: MPs News and Views with Darrell Samson

This column is brought to you by:

CHANGES TO THE CARBON PRICE IN ATLANTIC CANADA

More heat pumps = Lower emissions & Lower energy costs.

A win for the climate, your pocket book, and Atlantic Canada.

AFFORDABILITY

The Prime Minister’s recent announcement brings good news to Atlantic Canadians struggling with the cost of living…

A 3-year pause on carbon pricing for home heating oil.

Upfront signing payments of $250 for low to medium income households who sign up to install a heat pump.

A strengthened Oil-to-Heat Pump Affordability program that aims to provide free heat pumps to lower income households.

Doubling the rural top-up on quarterly pollution price rebates.

To learn more about this announcement, please visit:

www.pm.gc.ca/en/news/news-releases/2023/10/26/delivering-support-for-canadians-on-energy-bills

Holidays are here

2023 was full of exciting new opportunities as well as difficult challenges for Canadians. This Christmas, let us remember how good it is to be able to be with friends and family. We can all look forward to 2024 in the hopes that it will bring ongoing signs of Improvement.

However, this season can be particularly difficult for those who may find themselves alone or unable to afford the holiday experience for their children that they had hoped for. Please take the time to check on your neighbours or others you know who might be struggling.

I would like to extend my best to everyone and their families and wish you all a wonderful holiday season with your loved ones.

Happy Hanukkah! Merry Christmas! Joyeux Noël! Happy Kwanzaa!

All the best,

Darrell Samson, MP

SAVE THE DATE!! NOVA SCOTIA HERITAGE DAY – FAMILY SKATE

Date: Monday February 19, 2024

Time: 11 am to 1 pm

Location: Sackville Arena.

Come join us for a FREE Skate and FREE Chili!!

2024 CALENDAR

Your complimentary 2024 calendar will soon be arriving in mailboxes.

This year’s calendar will feature sports photos highlighting individuals and teams from across the riding!

