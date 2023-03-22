COLUMN: MP’s News & Views with Darrell Samson

The following is the monthly column from Sackville-Preston-Chezzetcook MP Darrell Samson.

EASTER

I would like to wish everyone in the riding a very Happy Easter!

HEALTHCARE

I was delighted to join Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to deliver the news that we have an agreement in principal with the province to invest ***$4.81 billion*** to improve our healthcare system in Nova Scotia.

For the session, we had the pleasure of sitting down for a Q&A with students at the Dalhousie University Faculty of Health to discuss challenges with the health care system along with our priorities going forward.

OIL TO HEAT PUMP AFFORDABILITY (OHPA)

Registration has opened for the Oil to Heat Pump Affordability (OHPA) Program in Nova Scotia. Low-to-median-income Canadian householders may receive up to $5,000 in federal support from this program in addition to up to $5,000 from the Canada Greener Homes Grant (CGHG), and additional support from the Province of Nova Scotia.

You can register now for the OHPA Program on EfficiencyOne’s website: https://www.efficiencyns.ca/residential/services-rebates/oil-to-heat-pump/

ESSENTIAL WORKERS

The COVID-19 pandemic created significant challenges for educators who have endured school closures, isolation and constantly changing work environments while meeting the needs of our children and youth.

That is why last week, the federal government announced $798,500 in funding for the CTF – FCE to promote mental health and prevent mental illness for essential workers in K-12 schools, including educators and administrators.

For more information, please visit: https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/news/2023/03/government-of-canada-invests-798500-to-support-the-mental-health-of-educators.html

